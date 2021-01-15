Advertisement

Hinesburg entrepreneur navigates COVID economy to grow business

Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg entrepreneur has managed to grow her handbag business despite the challenging business climate.

In November of 2018, Scott Fleishman profiled Phebe Mott and her business Ma & Pembum during our weekly Made in Vermont segment. At the time, she was working out of her bedroom and had big hopes of expanding. Not only has that happened, but she also picked up a partner along the way.

Scott recently went back to get an update on all that has happened.

