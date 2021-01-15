Advertisement

How are authorities preparing for unspecified threats?

Vermont State Police at the Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vermont State Police at the Statehouse in Montpelier.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities in Vermont and across the country are preparing for possible demonstrations ahead of Inauguration Day.

Police in Vermont say they are not aware of any specific, credible threats directed toward the Statehouse or elsewhere, but remain on alert after the FBI reported calls for nationwide action including an “armed march” at all 50 state capitals.

Darren Perron spoke with Gary Margolis, a security consultant and former UVM police chief, about what happened at the U.S. Capitol last week and how law enforcement is likely preparing for what’s to come.

