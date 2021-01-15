Advertisement

NY allows indoor dining again in hot spots following lawsuit

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Restaurants in some COVID-19 hot spots in New York state can once again offer limited indoor dining in the wake of the latest lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s virus restrictions, while a ban remains in place in New York City.

Those restaurants can allow up to four people per table to dine indoors, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Thursday. The decision comes a day after some Erie County restaurants won a preliminary injunction for themselves against the state’s enforcement of the indoor dining ban.

Cuomo’s counsel Kumiki Gibson said his office is reviewing the decision and disagrees with it. It’s the latest lawsuit that has questioned Cuomo’s micro-cluster approach.

