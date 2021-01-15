Local businesses on board for round 2 of PPP applications

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Relief is on the way for small businesses struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic after applications have now reopened for another round of federal Paycheck Protection Program funding.

The open sign is visible at the Wolf Tree Bar in downtown White River Junction, but judging by the activity out front you wouldn’t know it. Inside, the small staff keeps busy the best they can. Max Overstrom-Coleman opened the business just a couple of months before the pandemic hit. “I could have opened a kissing booth and I think that probably would have been the only thing that would have been worse.,” he said.

Right now, the small craft bar is only offering cocktails to go. Needless to say, that doesn’t pay the bills. To fill the gap, the business applied for and received $37,000 from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. It’s in the process of applying for another round of funding. “It means everything to my business. It means everything to my employees,” said Overstrom-Coleman.

The Wells River Savings Bank is working to facilitate the PPP loan. “Employees are able to pay their rent, they are able to go to restaurants, and then in turn it goes back into our local economy,” said the bank’s Crystal Pearson.

During the first round of PPP funding in Vermont, more than 12,000 loans were approved totaling $1.2 billion. The average loan was a little more than $97,000. Roughly 111,000 employees benefited and stayed off of unemployment. “If they have a mortgage with me, they are going to be able to make that mortgage. If they have an automobile, they are going to be able to make that auto payment,” Pearson said.

Businesses can now sign up for an additional $284 billion during this second round of funding. All businesses with less than 300 employees are eligible. If it’s their first time applying, they can receive up to 2.5 times their monthly payroll, which can be forgiven once they prove the money was spent properly. “We don’t want anyone to lose their home because of Covid,” Pearson said.

And PPP also keeps entrepreneurs from losing their businesses. “PPP will hopefully be a bridge until folks get vaccinated and things return back to some sense of normalcy,” said Overstrom-Coleman.

State officials say there is uncertainty regarding the program moving forward and they are encouraging any business interested in applying to do so as soon as possible.

Related Stories:

Vt. unemployment still high: Scott prepares economic recovery proposals

Applications start Monday for new Paycheck Protection Program loans

More coronavirus relief on the way for small businesses

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.