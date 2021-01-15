South Burlington creates outdoor ice rink for students

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many local schools opted for outdoor learning this past fall as a COVID prevention strategy. While some classes went inside as the temperatures dropped, others decided to weather it out.

“Our goal was to get kids up and moving and that was hard in a classroom,” said Sean Jones, a PE teacher at South Burlington High School.

When the pandemic hit, the gym had to be used as a study hall space, but as it got colder, the physical education department got half of their gym back, but they still preferred heading outside. “We were fortunate to get back in the gym, but still, there is only so much you can do in half a gym,” said Jones.

“It’s a little tight and it’s really hot,” said Jordan Larose, a first-year student at the school.

They’re outdoors when possible, but bad weather means some bookwork. Students took time indoors to learn about mental health as well as nutrition according to Jones. Many students say they prefer the outdoors.

“Depending on the snow, we definitely try to get outside as much as we can. We have tried things like snow football before. We have always tried to get kids outside and get some fresh air in and we recognize being inside and in the gym gets old at times,” said Jones. He says if they were going to be outside more, more options for outdoor recreation were needed.

Larose and Jones shared in their excitement when Principal Patrick Burke wanted to move ahead with a homemade outdoor hockey rink. “Oh my god, it was one of the best things. It’s gonna be cooler. It’s much more fun because we have much more space, and I just think it’s a better way to do gym with this time,” said Larose. “You know, it’s something new, and through the COVID and through everyday routines, I think that the kids are craving that. Something just different.”

Other outdoor options include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snow football.

The PE teachers can do more than just stay COVID safe. “This is a classroom extension of letting them get out here and just letting them go,” said Jones.

They plan to use the ice for more than just class. It will see usage by local clubs for figure skating and ice hockey, and they hope soon to have it ready for the community.

