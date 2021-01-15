Advertisement

National Mall closed to public before inaugural

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The National Park Service has closed Washington’s National Mall to the general public as part of greatly intensified security ahead of Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

The closure started Friday morning. It will remain in force at least through Thursday, the day after Biden’s inauguration, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The Secret Service asked for the closing. Thousands of National Guard troops are deployed in the nation’s capital as part of extraordinary security, after supporters of President Donald Trump overran the Capitol building Jan. 6 as lawmakers were certifying results in Biden’s election victory over Trump.

The park service will still allow inauguration activities and permitted free-speech events on the National Mall despite the closure, it said.

The park service said it would allow only small demonstrations for permit holders and would escort any protesters and hold them in designated areas, along with other safety measures.

National Park Service and Interior Department spokespeople did not immediately respond when asked if any protest permits had been granted or applied for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface
Gage Capen
Vt. man faces charges following fatal July crash
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.
File photo
Vermont to send 100 National Guard troops to Washington
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Next phase of Vt. vaccination program set to begin January 25

Latest News

A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Vermont State Police at the Statehouse in Montpelier.
How are authorities preparing for unspecified threats?
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
Mike Frisbie exploring the woods in Westford.
Stuck in Vermont: Westford wildlife walk with Mike Frisbie
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge