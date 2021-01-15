NH lowers age requirement for next vaccination phase

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Vaccine registration will start next week for about 300,000 additional New Hampshire residents, including anyone age 65 or older and those with certain health conditions.

While the state’s original plan called for starting vaccinations among the general public with those ages 75 and older, federal officials this week recommended that eligibility be immediately extended to people age 65 and older. For those meeting the age requirement, registering will be done via a website that will go live on Jan. 22.

Those with qualifying medical conditions will be asked to call their doctors to initiate registration.

