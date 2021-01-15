Advertisement

NH lowers age requirement for next vaccination phase

File photo
File photo(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Vaccine registration will start next week for about 300,000 additional New Hampshire residents, including anyone age 65 or older and those with certain health conditions.

While the state’s original plan called for starting vaccinations among the general public with those ages 75 and older, federal officials this week recommended that eligibility be immediately extended to people age 65 and older. For those meeting the age requirement, registering will be done via a website that will go live on Jan. 22.

Those with qualifying medical conditions will be asked to call their doctors to initiate registration.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface
Gage Capen
Vt. man faces charges following fatal July crash
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.
File photo
Vermont to send 100 National Guard troops to Washington
File photo
Vermont COVID case count remains high; four new deaths

Latest News

File Photo
Over $45 million dollars going to North Country Public and Non-Profit schools
Mayoral candidates gather virtually for Wards 2 and 3 forum
Mayoral candidates gather virtually for Wards 2 and 3 forum
Woodstock Terrace Resident getting vaccine
Residents and Staff at nursing home get COVID vaccine
File photo
Vt. lawmakers focusing on laying groundwork for prison reform
Chief Brandon del Pozo-File photo
Former Burlington Police Chief resigns from Howard Center