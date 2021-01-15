NY health officials work to contain outbreak at Essex County senior facility

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York health officials are working to contain a cluster of cases at a senior community center in Essex County.

There are five residents that have tested positive at the Champlain Valley Senior Community in Willsboro. We’re told testing is done twice a week for all facility staff members and residents.

No visitors are allowed and residents will be under quarantine until all tests come back negative.

As of Thursday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 985 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.

