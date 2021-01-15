NY nears nursing home vaccine goal, but pace frustrates some

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York says it’s close to reaching a vital early goal of its coronavirus vaccine campaign: getting a first dose to every nursing home resident. But the effort to protect them has unfolded more slowly than some administrators and residents’ relatives hoped.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that 96% of the state’s nursing home residents have gotten at least an initial dose. Vaccination teams are due to reach the rest by Sunday. The federally run program to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff launched Dec. 21.

The president of a statewide association of nursing homes says some initially struggled to schedule their first visits with partner pharmacies.

