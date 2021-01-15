Over $45 million dollars going to North Country Public and Non-Profit schools

NEW YORK (WCAX) - More education funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) is going to New York’s North Country Public and Non-Profit colleges and Universities.

Congresswoman, Elise Stefanik announced Thursday, that more than $45 million dollars will be available for schools to put towards, financial aid grants to students, student support activities, and a variety of institutional costs, including lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance education, faculty and staff trainings, and payroll. Stefanik says, “our higher education institutions in the North Country were hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I worked to deliver this much-needed additional funding that allows them to continue educating and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”

The Congresswoman says, the allocations to institutions are based on the relative shares of Federal Pell Grant recipients, non-Pell Grant recipients, and Federal Pell and non-Pell Grant recipients exclusively enrolled in distance education prior to the coronavirus emergency. The list of awards is below:

Adirondack Community College: $4,876,146

Clarkson University: $3,872,273

Clinton Community College: $1,545,848

Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington BOCES: $128,983

Fulton-Montgomery Community College: $3,014,275

Jefferson Community College: $4,618,540

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Program of Practical Nursing:$138,888

North Country Community College: $2,219,613

Paul Smith’s College: $1,357,184

Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing: $197,013

SUNY Plattsburgh: $8,423,237

SUNY Potsdam: $7,227,985

SUNY Canton: $4,928,910

St. Lawrence University: $2,660,768

Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES: $20,845

For more information, please visit the United States Department of Education’s website here.

