Pets with Potential: Meet Oreo Blizzard

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a male cat named Oreo Blizzard.

He is a sweet, soft, and cuddly boy. Oreo Blizzard may be a little shy at first but loves lots of attention once he warms up. Oreo Blizzard is looking for his forever home. Trianna Kozak from the Chittenden County Humane Society has more on this fluffy guy on their website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.