Residents and Staff at nursing home get COVID vaccine

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents and staff at Woodstock Terrace Assisted Living and Memory Care, received vaccinations for COVID-19 Thursday.

Eric Fritz, the executive director of the Woodstock Terrace Assisted Living and Memory Care says, “We’re on cloud nine today because the vaccination is the first and most important thing we can do to emerge from this pandemic.” Fritz continues to say, “Our clinic went very well. Everyone was excited and there’s an air of relief and celebration here from both our residents and our staff. We’ll always remember this day as new a beginning.”

Mary Beth Brand, a resident, who was excited to get the vaccine says, “We clapped and danced after we got the vaccines. Now there is hope.”

“We owe gratitude to a lot of people who made this day happen, starting with scientists and pharmaceutical professionals who worked overtime to develop a vaccine so quickly,” said Fritz. “We also appreciate everyone involved in the massive coordination to distribute the vaccine and ultimately bring it here to Woodstock and to our senior living community. We’re very grateful.” Fritz added.

As of Thursday, January 14th, Vermont has vaccinated 3,434 people over the age of 65. That’s 2.5%.

