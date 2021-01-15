Advertisement

Scott: Vermont GOP due for post-Trump 'soul searching'

By Calvin Cutler
Jan. 15, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Friday said Vermont’s Republican Party is due for some soul searching after a mob of President Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week resulting in the deaths of five people.

The Republican governor has been a frequent critic of the president and is also often at odds with the leadership of the Vermont GOP, which has echoed the president’s conspiracy theories and baseless allegations of election fraud.

“Whether they will continue with what I perceive as white supremacy dominating, racial inequity, and so forth, then we’ll all have to make some decisions,” Scott said Friday.

He says he’s hopeful the GOP will get back to its roots based on advocating for smaller government and capitalism.

