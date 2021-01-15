Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Westford wildlife walk with Mike Frisbie

Mike Frisbie exploring the woods in Westford.
Mike Frisbie exploring the woods in Westford.(Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mike Frisbie has been exploring a stretch of woods in the wilds of Westford for a few decades, and he knows every inch.

He’s been hunting for the past 48 years, and Mike set up 11 cameras along an almost two-mile loop to watch the behavior of the local deer population. He shares his footage of deer, fox, otters and coyotes online and goes back every weekend to check the cameras and enjoy the quiet of the woods.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger joined him for an excursion on a frigid Sunday.

If you’d like to explore wildlife habitats, Vermont’s Fish & Wildlife Department owns over 100 Wildlife Management Areas across the state that total about 130,000 acres.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface
Gage Capen
Vt. man faces charges following fatal July crash
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.
File photo
Vermont to send 100 National Guard troops to Washington
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Next phase of Vt. vaccination program set to begin January 25

Latest News

Vermont State Police at the Statehouse in Montpelier.
How are authorities preparing for unspecified threats?
Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing
Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing
What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont Corrections Department reports inmate COVID-19 case