Stuck in Vermont: Westford wildlife walk with Mike Frisbie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mike Frisbie has been exploring a stretch of woods in the wilds of Westford for a few decades, and he knows every inch.

He’s been hunting for the past 48 years, and Mike set up 11 cameras along an almost two-mile loop to watch the behavior of the local deer population. He shares his footage of deer, fox, otters and coyotes online and goes back every weekend to check the cameras and enjoy the quiet of the woods.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger joined him for an excursion on a frigid Sunday.

If you’d like to explore wildlife habitats, Vermont’s Fish & Wildlife Department owns over 100 Wildlife Management Areas across the state that total about 130,000 acres.

