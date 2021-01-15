Tactical units patrol Vt. Statehouse ahead of possible weekend protests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they will closely monitor any protests and counter-protests that may take place at the Statehouse in Montpelier over the weekend.

Montpelier is on edge in anticipation of potential armed protests this Sunday. Vermont State Police were patrolling the Capitol complex Friday with tactical gear and long guns.

Local and state police say they have spent the week monitoring extremist websites, receiving tips, and increasing their presence in the community.

“Since they’ve essentially locked down Washington D.C., then that’s why the extremists will go to local venues. So, local venues will do the exact same thing,” said Brian Miller, a consultant and retired lieutenant with the Vermont State Police. He says even though Montpelier is a ghost town with lawmakers and state employees working from home, it’s still a target for extremists. “The Capitol building is a symbol of Democracy in our state. As in every state, that can be a target in and of itself, whether there are people in it or not.”

Vermont State Police at the Statehouse in Montpelier. (WCAX)

State leaders are monitoring the situation and asking people not to come to Montpelier. Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling Friday said that Vermonters have a right to show up and protest, but that they’re urging them to rethink showing up in light of events last week. “Just would urge them to take into account everything that’s going on now, the heightened anxiety in the nation and certainly here in Vermont, and think about whether this is the right timing for those demonstrations, protests or gatherings,” he said.

It’s still unclear if any armed protesters will show up this weekend, but police are also tracking at least one group of counter-protestors with over 60 people that have said they’re going on Facebook.

The governor and the state Democratic Party are urging protestors and counter-protesters not to show up. “We aren’t encouraging anyone to come to the Statehouse lawn on Sunday. We know it’s your right to do so, but to keep everyone safe that isn’t the day to do it,” Gov. Scott said.

