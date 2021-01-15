UVM women’s basketball, hockey pause team activities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s basketball and hockey teams will not play this weekend. The programs have paused team activities after positive COVID tests.

The University of Vermont announcing that each of the programs has had a single positive coronavirus test result among it’s program’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

Both the UVM women’s basketball and hockey programs were set to play Maine this weekend, hockey at home, basketball in Orono. Those series have been postponed. Rescheduled dates for the series will be announced at a later time.

Both programs were off to strong starts this season. Women’s hockey is 5-1 overall, having won four straight games and had received votes in both national polls this week. Women’s hoops is 4-2 and riding a four game win streak. This is the second straight weekend the basketball team hasn’t played. Last weekend’s series with Binghamton was postponed when Vermont’s players had to quarantine due to contact tracing after their previous opponent, UMBC, announced positive COVID tests within their program.

