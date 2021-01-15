Advertisement

UVM women’s basketball, hockey pause team activities

Games this coming weekend against Maine have been postponed following two positive COVID tests.
By Mike McCune
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s basketball and hockey teams will not play this weekend. The programs have paused team activities after positive COVID tests.

The University of Vermont announcing that each of the programs has had a single positive coronavirus test result among it’s program’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

Both the UVM women’s basketball and hockey programs were set to play Maine this weekend, hockey at home, basketball in Orono. Those series have been postponed. Rescheduled dates for the series will be announced at a later time.

Both programs were off to strong starts this season. Women’s hockey is 5-1 overall, having won four straight games and had received votes in both national polls this week. Women’s hoops is 4-2 and riding a four game win streak. This is the second straight weekend the basketball team hasn’t played. Last weekend’s series with Binghamton was postponed when Vermont’s players had to quarantine due to contact tracing after their previous opponent, UMBC, announced positive COVID tests within their program.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface
Gage Capen
Vt. man faces charges following fatal July crash
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.
File photo
Vermont to send 100 National Guard troops to Washington
File photo
Vermont COVID case count remains high; four new deaths

Latest News

Castleton grad ran event presentation for NHL’s Edmonton Bubble
Inside the Stanley Cup Playoff Bubble with Lindsey Gullett
Lindsey Gullett runs “the show” for NHL’s Oilers
From Castleton to Edmonton
When could games begin? Are fewer students participating? Could outdoor sports begin sooner?
H.S. winter sports update
Vermont loses three goal reviews in 4-3 defeat
Icecats Fall Short Against Maine