Vermont Corrections Department reports inmate COVID-19 case

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Corrections says an inmate at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

In addition, the department says that two corrections staff members at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield and one at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland have also tested positive. The St. Johnsbury and Springfield facilities were placed on full lockdown pending contact tracing results, but have now returned to modified lockdown.

Contact tracing in Rutland showed no risk to the incarcerated population, and that facility remains on modified lockdown.

