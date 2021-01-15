Next phase of Vt. vaccination program set to begin January 25

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials Friday announced that the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those 75 and older will begin at the end of January.

Officials say registration for that age group -- an estimated 50,000 Vermonters -- will begin on January 25th and that clinics are scheduled to begin on the 27th and will be run by the state, pharmacies, and hospitals. People will register online or by calling and the details on how to do that will be made available soon. In the meantime, they say do not call or email. Scheduling the second dose will be done at the time and place people get the first one.

They say this first group should take about six weeks to complete, unless the state gets more vaccine. After 75, the next group will be 70-plus, and then 65-plus. Once people 65 and older are done, then people 18-to-65 with chronic conditions are up. Those conditions are cancer, kidney disease, COPD, a variety of heart conditions, weakened immune systems, severe obesity, type 2 diabetes, and sickle cell disease. Those with Down syndrome and women who are pregnant are also eligible.

The state expects everyone 65 and older to be vaccinated by the end of winter. A major limiting factor in the speed of getting people vaccinated is the number of doses available, officials say.

The state is making arrangements for people who cannot travel or leave their homes. You have to be a Vermont resident to get a shot here. If you cross the border to work and can get the shot in New Hampshire, officials encouraged that.

The state is currently getting about 8,800 doses each week and 35,000 doses have been administered. All skilled-nursing facilities are done with their first shots and they expect to get everyone a second dose by the end of the month.

Governor Phil Scott Friday extended the state of emergency to February 15. But the governor did open the spigot on school sports sightly. Starting on Monday, practices can expand including downhill and cross country skiing in small groups, but competition is still not allowed.

The state’s positivity rate is 2.7% but it’s higher in Addison County, primarily due to the outbreak at the Victory Baptist Church in Vergennes. There are 115 cases linked to that outbreak now. Overall the state is monitoring 42 outbreaks and nearly 400 situations.

Vermont schools continue to see low case-counts compared to the general population, according to Education Secretary Dan French. The state tested 2,200 school staff members this week and there was one positive case.

As of Friday, Vermont health officials reported 142 new coronavirus cases for a total of 9,734. There have been a total of 163 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.7%. A total of 284,215 people have been tested, 188 travelers are being monitored, 12,258 have completed monitoring, and 6,506 have recovered.

