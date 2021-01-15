Advertisement

Vt. lawmakers focusing on laying groundwork for prison reform

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The work begins on reforming Vermont’s criminal justice system, and changing the culture at state facilities.

It comes after an independent investigation confirmed reports by our media partners at Seven Days, of drug and sex abuse at the state’s only women’s prison.

Recommendations were made for increased oversight, and re-emphasizing zero-tolerance standards for sexual misconduct, as well as renews sexual harassment training.

It also calls for body cameras for corrections staff. But lawmakers admit with this session’s remote format, tackling systemic change will be a challenge. They instead want to focus on laying the groundwork.

“If you don’t have those fundamental policies IN EITHER IN STATE STATUE or in your own directives, they get lost if there’s a change in leadership. That’s what we really need to look at,” said Windsor County Rep. Alice Emmons.

Emmons also says her committee is waiting until they see Governor Scott’s budget, which may include funding for some reform initiatives.

