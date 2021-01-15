What do rising global temperatures mean for Northeast?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 2020 was hot. New data from NASA breaks down just how high the temperatures were around the world.

Newly released data shows 2020 tied with 2016 as the warmest year since official record-keeping began.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Tom Neumann, the NASA Cryospheric Sciences Lab chief about the data and what it means for hurricanes, especially in the Northeast.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.