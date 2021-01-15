Advertisement

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

January 17, 2021

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” ‘Crisis in the Capitol.’ We talk to Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch about what they witnessed when mobs stormed the building.

Our political reporter Calvin Cutler will provide analysis of the governor’s inaugural address and the democratic response.

Plus, political analyst Matt Dickinson joins us to discuss the Senate race in Georgia and what the Democrats winning means for U.S. policy and Vermont.

Host: Darren Perron

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface
Gage Capen
Vt. man faces charges following fatal July crash
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.
File photo
Vermont to send 100 National Guard troops to Washington
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Next phase of Vt. vaccination program set to begin January 25

Latest News

Vermont State Police at the Statehouse in Montpelier.
How are authorities preparing for unspecified threats?
Mike Frisbie exploring the woods in Westford.
Stuck in Vermont: Westford wildlife walk with Mike Frisbie
Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing
Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont Corrections Department reports inmate COVID-19 case