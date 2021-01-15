BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

January 17, 2021

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” ‘Crisis in the Capitol.’ We talk to Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch about what they witnessed when mobs stormed the building.

Our political reporter Calvin Cutler will provide analysis of the governor’s inaugural address and the democratic response.

Plus, political analyst Matt Dickinson joins us to discuss the Senate race in Georgia and what the Democrats winning means for U.S. policy and Vermont.

Host: Darren Perron

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.