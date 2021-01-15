BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Yahoo! We saw the sun today! I hope you had a chance to enjoy it, because a messy storm is on the way for the weekend.

The storm will move in tonight just after midnight with snow, especially in the higher elevations, but the snow will mix with, and change to rain in the valleys by daybreak on Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, a surge of warmer air will move in aloft, changing the mountain snow to rain as well, but the precipitation will be tapering off to showers.

Winds will be gusty out of the ESE late Friday into mid-Saturday. Some gusts could be as high as 45 mph, especially along the western-facing slopes.

By the end of Saturday, cold air will start to come back in, changing the rain showers back to snow showers. Those snow showers will be persistent through Saturday night and Sunday, and they will be concentrating themselves more in the higher elevations.

By the end of the day on Sunday, the valleys will end up with only a trace to around 3″ of total snowfall. But as you get away from the Champlain Valley and into some of the higher elevations, you can expect 2-4″ of accumulation. The higher you go in elevation, the higher the snowfall totals will be . . . as much as 6-12″ in the mountains by the end of the weekend.

The storm will be out of here as we get into next week, but colder, more January-like temperatures will take hold. There could be a few snow showers on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. And a clipper system may bring a couple of inches of snow on Wednesday into Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the evolution of this weekend storm system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments on-air & online.

