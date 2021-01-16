IceCats on pause after positive COVID test

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team is pausing team activities following a single positive coronavirus test among the program’s Tier 1 personnel. That Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, as well as coaches, managers and support staff.

As a result of this pause, this weekend’s two game series with Merrimack has been postponed. Reschedule dates for those two games will be announced at a later date.

This is the third University of Vermont program that has been forced to the sidelines this week due to COVID. On Thursday, UVM announced that both it’s women’s basketball and hockey teams had to pause team activities, also due to a single positive coronavirus test in each program.

The men’s hockey team was off to a 1-5-2 start under, but did pick up its first win of the season last weekend at home against Maine.

