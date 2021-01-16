Advertisement

Massachusetts man facing slew of charges, following New Year’s Day crash in Rockingham

Box Truck, I-91 Crash in Rockingham
Box Truck, I-91 Crash in Rockingham(COURTESY VERMONT STATE POLICE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say, Kyle Uhlman, 25 of Framingham, Massachusetts is facing a slew of charges following a crash on I91 South in Rockingham.

Police say, on January 1st around 3:45 A.M., Uhlman was driving his friends car, that he stole, and rear-ended a tractor trailer. Uhlman got out of the car and threatened the driver, of the tractor trailer, with a machete.

As he was making threats, Police say, Uhlman was walking in and out of the roadway, and was hit by a 6 wheel box truck.

Police say the driver took off after they hit Uhlman and are still looking for whomever was behind the wheel.

Police believe Uhlman was having a mental health crisis at the time and remains hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Uhlman faces Aggravated Assault, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, and Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call Vermont State Police.

