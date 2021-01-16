Advertisement

Rutland gym owner reaches settlement with Vt. Attorney General

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General, T.J. Donovan announced today that his office has reached a settlement with Club Fitness, Owner, Sean Manovill.

Back in May 2020, Manovill opened his gym for in-person business, against Governor Scott’s executive orders. Under the order, fitness centers were required to remain closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Attorney General’s office filed a civil enforcement complaint in May 2020, alleging violations against Manovill.

According to the Donovan’s office, Manovill agrees to make a $1,000 dollar donation to the Vermont Foodbank.

