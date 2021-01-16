Snow tubing a popular pick this winter

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With winter in full force and COVID restrictions still in place, it’s no surprise that many people are turning to the outdoors for a little fun.

Sharp Park in Milton is seeing that this year -- their website is seeing two to three times more web traffic this year than last year.

Sharp Park is the only public snow tubing venue in northern Vermont, and physical distancing is required.

And even with the lack of snow, co-owner Rick Sharp says the conditions have been perfect for tubers.

“I think this year particularly people want to get out and do something outside, especially with your family. This is the kind of thing that you can do separated from other people and have a ball. And we’ve got really good conditions this year,” Sharp says.

Sharp Park is currently hike-up only, with about a quarter-mile to the top, but they’re considering putting in a magic carpet lift. That addition would come with a $250,000 price tag.

They’re also considering adding other attractions to allow Sharp Park to be open past winter, like tube-able turf and a water slide.

