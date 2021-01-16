Advertisement

TSA looking into adding Capitol rioters to US no-fly list

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDATED (AP)- Federal safety officials are investigating people who took part in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to decide whether they belong on the federal no-fly list. The move is one of several that officials outlined Friday. They say they are increasing security at Washington-area airports leading up to next week’s presidential inauguration. The head of the Transportation Security Administration says that includes more police and bomb-detecting dogs, and more federal air marshals on certain flights. Security is routinely tightened for presidential inaugurations, and the urgency was raised after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

