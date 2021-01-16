Advertisement

Vermont warns about scam callers demanding utility payments

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Department of Public Service is warning Vermonters about scam callers demanding payments and threatening to disconnect utility service. Commissioner June Tierney says Vermont currently has a moratorium on disconnection for nonpayment of regulated natural gas, electric and traditional landline telephone service. She urged Vermonters who are being threatened with disconnection and need help, to call the department’s consumer hotline at 800-622-4496. Green Mountain Power, the state’s largest utility, also warned about a surge in scam calls earlier this week and urged people who receive the calls to hang up and not provide payment or personal information.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

