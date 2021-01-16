VSCS is looking for your input on its future

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Board of Trustees of the Vermont State College System is looking for public input on the transformation proposal outlined in the Initial Report of the Select Committee on the Future of Public Higher Education in Vermont.

Using the Select Committee’s initial report as a guide, the Vermont State Colleges System says they will continue working on a recommendation for a transformed organization, governance, and operational model that is fiscally sustainable and fulfills its mission of delivering an affordable, accessible, high quality, student-centered, workforce-relevant education for Vermonters in measured stages to be completed within five years.

The Board says written comment on the proposal may be submitted using this form. Comments received by 12:00pm on February 17, 2021 will be shared with the Board of Trustees at their meeting on February 22nd. On February 17th from 6-7:30pm, the Board of Trustees will also hear verbal public comment on the proposal.

Members of the public may sign up at this link to speak at the February 17th listening session. The listening session will be livestreamed at www.vsc.edu/live.

Additionally, the Vermont State Colleges System has dedicated a page on the system website to compile the transformation documents, which may be found at www.vsc.edu/transformation

