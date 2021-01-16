Advertisement

Vt. Judiciary cancels all in-person hearings and meetings, two days next week

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -

The Vermont Judiciary is canceling all in-person hearings and meetings on Tuesday, January 19th and Wednesday January 20th.

They will either be rescheduled or held virtually.

Officials say its because of security risks ahead of the inauguration.

Courts may still conduct in-person hearings for proceedings that are emergency matters or that require in-person participation.

Patricia Gabel, State Court Administrator says, “the Judiciary is taking these precautionary steps to ensure continuity of operations and safety in light of reports that public gatherings during the federal inaugural week carry a risk of vandalism or violence in some parts of the country,”

Gabel also noted that Judiciary officials will continue to monitor information as it becomes available to determine what, if any, additional safety and security steps are needed.

