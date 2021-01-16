Advertisement

Westminster man to appear in court after hitting a dog with his car

Driving with a suspended license
Driving with a suspended license(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Vermont State Police received the report around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Witnesses at the scene were able to give police the driver’s license plate info, helping police track the man down.

The driver was identified as Ryan Goodrich, 35. Goodrich was driving with a suspended license due to prior DUI convictions. Goodrich also has prior court-ordered conditions not to drive from past arrests for operating after suspension.

He was released with a citation to appear in Windham Country Criminal Court next month.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Next phase of Vt. vaccination program set to begin January 25
Chief Brandon del Pozo-File photo
Del Pozo to resign from Howard Center board
File photo
Vermont National Guard overseas deployment underway
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A new gun owner gets some target practice in Barre Friday.
Local gun shops reporting brisk sales

Latest News

Considerations after attack on U.S. Capital
TSA looking into adding Capitol rioters to US no-fly list
Phone scam demanding money for utility bills
Vermont warns about scam callers demanding utility payments
Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Jan. 16
With winter in full force and COVID restrictions still in place, it’s no surprise that many...
Snow tubing a popular pick this winter