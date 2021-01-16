Westminster man to appear in court after hitting a dog with his car

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Vermont State Police received the report around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Witnesses at the scene were able to give police the driver’s license plate info, helping police track the man down.

The driver was identified as Ryan Goodrich, 35. Goodrich was driving with a suspended license due to prior DUI convictions. Goodrich also has prior court-ordered conditions not to drive from past arrests for operating after suspension.

He was released with a citation to appear in Windham Country Criminal Court next month.

