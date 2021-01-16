What to do Saturday, Jan. 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Saturday.

The Chaffee Art Center is hosting their opening weekend of their new exhibit: Pictures and Words. The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. This weekend also mark’s the center’s 60th Anniversary.

An RSVP is required to attend, because spaces will be limited. The exhibit will feature many talented authors and illustrators. And Chaffee artist members will have their own work on display and for sale.

This exhibit will be up until February 26th. There will be no entry fee, but donations are welcomed.

To learn more you can check out the art center’s website.

The ECHO Leahy Center also has a new exhibit opening this weekend, it’s called Measurement Rules.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will get kids curious about the world around them. This interactive exhibit will also be open Monday through Friday. For Ticket information, and to learn more click here.

And if you want to learn more about Vermont’s staple, maple syrup, we have an event for you.

Baird Farms will demonstrate and educate you on the Maple Syrup Industry with their Sugar on Snow event. This will be a virtual experience hosted by Come Alive Outside. It’s free and goes from 11 a.m. till noon.

