BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A messy storm will be impacting our region this weekend. Heavy, wet snow will continue in the higher elevations through early this afternoon, mixed with rain in the valleys. By mid to late afternoon, the heaviest precipitation will move out, though snow showers will persist right through Sunday. Total accumulation by Sunday evening will range from 1 to 3 inches in the valleys, to over a foot at the summits. A few wind gusts over 40 mph are possible in the mountains today, so a few power outages are possible. Use caution if you’re traveling, especially today.

Monday will be a quieter day, though scattered snow showers will continue. We’ll finally see some sunshine on Tuesday. A quick-moving clipper will bring snow showers Tuesday night, followed by a cold Wednesday. Highs that day will only be in the teens, with lows below zero in spots. Another relatively weak system will bring the chance for snow showers Thursday and Friday, with highs back into the 20s.

