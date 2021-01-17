Advertisement

Burlington mayor prepares for college students

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s college students are returning to the Queen City over the coming weeks, and Mayor Miro Weinberger is setting safety expectations.

Classes resume at Champlain College on Jan. 25 and at the University of Vermont on Feb. 1. Weinberger notes both schools’ success in keeping COVID cases contained twice -- in June and September. But he says the pandemic has never been worse, so the communities must enforce stricter standards. He says students deserve some credit for staying diligent in the fall.

“I think it’s incumbent on us to acknowledge that they did a good job,” Weinberger said. “Let’s hope they can repeat it. We appreciate like so many people in this community... took responsibility and produced these really exceptional results in the fall, and let’s do it again.”

Champlain College and UVM have detailed move-in plans and safety protocols for the Spring on their respective websites.

