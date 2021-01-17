Advertisement

Dartmouth to ban smoking in March in public, private spaces

Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is going smoke-free starting March 18.

The new policy will prohibit the use of tobacco or nicotine products by students, staff, faculty or visitors on any property owned, operated or occupied by the Ivy League college in Hanover. That includes all indoor and outdoor public and private spaces, fraternities and sororities, parking lots and Dartmouth-owned vehicles, along with any public streets or sidewalks within 20 feet of a Dartmouth building. Products such as patches and gum that are used for smoking cessation will be allowed, and exceptions may be granted for religious or cultural observances. The college is offering numerous tobacco-cessation programs and resources.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driving with a suspended license
Westminster man to appear in court after hitting a dog with his car
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Next phase of Vt. vaccination program set to begin January 25
Box Truck, I-91 Crash in Rockingham
Massachusetts man facing slew of charges, following New Year’s Day crash in Rockingham
A new gun owner gets some target practice in Barre Friday.
Local gun shops reporting brisk sales
Sean Manovill, the owner of Club Fitness in Rutland.
Rutland gym owner reaches settlement with Vt. Attorney General

Latest News

The Burlington Police Officers Association tucked these flyers into residents' mailboxes...
Queen City residents respond as loss of midnight patrol looms
Church Street Marketplace
Threat of losing Queen City's midnight patrol looms
A consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.
Lake Champlain Chocolates issues recall over foreign objects
More than 100 Vermont soldiers are processed and briefed at Camp Johnson Saturday before their...
Vermont National Guard heads to D.C. for inauguration
Parents help UVM students move into their dorms ahead of the Fall 2020 semester.
Burlington mayor prepares for college students