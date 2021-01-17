Advertisement

Group sells oversized mittens for Westford Common Hall revitalization

By Erin Brown
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of women in Westford is launching a warm and fuzzy initiative to revitalize the Westford Common Hall.

You’ll see massive mittens all over town. As part of a project called “Holding Hands Across Westford,” Jenny Hughes, Eliza Lamphere and Kristen Keating are selling 24″x30″ boards in the shape of a mitten for $20. They’re asking people in the community to buy them, design them and then install them either in their front yard or in front of the Westford Common Hall. All of the money raised is going towards turning the building into an arts and culture center.

“We currently have a Westford music series that is an established program and they actually have performers that have a stage presence in the hall,” Lamphere said.

So far, they’ve sold 110 mittens.

Their goal is to raise $250,000. Through the mittens sale and a GoFundMe charity, they’ve raised $5,000 so far.

They say the building needs modern improvements including a handicap accessible bathroom and a new heating system.

