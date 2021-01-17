Advertisement

Lake Champlain Chocolates issues recall over foreign objects

A consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont chocolate company is recalling some of its milk chocolate products because of possible foreign object contamination.

Lake Champlain Chocolates announced Friday the voluntary recall of a number of products distributed through retailers and distributors in all 50 states, and in the company’s three retail stores in Vermont. The company says the recall was initiated after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.

