Lake Champlain Chocolates issues recall over foreign objects
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont chocolate company is recalling some of its milk chocolate products because of possible foreign object contamination.
Lake Champlain Chocolates announced Friday the voluntary recall of a number of products distributed through retailers and distributors in all 50 states, and in the company’s three retail stores in Vermont. The company says the recall was initiated after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.
