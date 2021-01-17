Looking ahead: Week of Jan. 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look ahead at what stories we’re keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to this Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Due to the pandemic, many traditional MLK day celebrations will be canceled. Making it even more important to remember the work of the civil rights icon, and get conversations going.

Not all forms of celebration have been squandered, there are still a few ways to do it, from small events to books.

For example, Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library will be introducing a new StoryWalk, as a way to teach kids about Dr. King’s message. This event allows the kids to learn in a relatable way.

The StoryWalk path can be found at the northeastern corner of the Leddy Arena parking lot. The Story Experience will remain on display through February to celebrate Black History Month.

Looking ahead to this Tuesday is the City of Barre’s Council meeting.

You can join over zoom starting at 7 p.m. The agenda items include but aren’t limited to: Proposed Charter Changes, Discussion on Minimum Housing Ordinance, and an EV Charging Station contract with Chargepoint.

If you want to take part in the meeting you can call in using the zoom link, or phone number: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Login Info: Meeting ID: 956 1316 4796 Passcode: 570803

Looking ahead to this Wednesday is the Presidential Inauguration.

President and Vice President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office at noon.

The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals, and in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Police across the country including our capital are heightening security. There are no threats to Vermont that we know of at this time.

Also happening this Wednesday is a School Board meeting for South Burlington.

It takes place over zoom, starting at 7:30 p.m. The change in time is due to a prior Steering Committee meeting. The meeting is looking to discuss Fiscal Year 2022′s budget plans, and hear the Superindent’s report.

To be a part of this meeting you can click here and use the passcode: 012021.

That wraps what stories we’re keeping on our radar for this coming week.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.