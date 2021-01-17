Montpelier prepares for potential protests

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple law-enforcement agencies are at the Vermont Capitol Complex Sunday, in preparation for potential protests.

The team includes Vermont State Police, Montpelier Police Department and Capitol Police Department.

“This is a precautionary response to potential disruptions or violence following the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., and calls for nationwide action including an “armed march” in all state capitals,” said Adam Silverman, spokesman for VSP, in an emailed statement.

Police say they are unaware of any specific, credible threats directed toward the Statehouse, Montpelier or elsewhere.

Autoplay Caption

As of 1 p.m., police say no incidents have been reported and our reporters haven’t found any people protesting the results of the presidential election.

However, Channel 3′s Erin Brown interviewed two counter-protesters who identified themselves as members of ANTIFA. They say they’re in Montpelier to send a message that what happened at the US Capitol won’t be tolerated in Vermont.

“The more anti-fascists show up in large groups, the more we can intimidate the far right to say - and it does work. It has shown that when far-right are planning rallies and anti-fascists show up instead, the far-right often cancel,” said Belynda Jestice. “They don’t show up at all. And that’s the plan. The plan is just to let them know that we’re here and it’s not gonna happen and we’re gonna make sure of that.”

People should be aware of more officers in the area and the potential for road closures.

Like any typical Sunday, the capitol building and other buildings in the complex are closed.

WCAX-TV has news teams in Montpelier and will provide updates on TV and online.

Police continue to ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious people, incidents or possible threats to local law enforcement. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.us.

Watch the replays of our live Special Reports below.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.