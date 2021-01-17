Quiet Vt. Statehouse amid concerns of armed protests nationwide

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The FBI warned of armed protests at capitol buildings nationwide, after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

But Montpelier’s Statehouse was quiet Sunday.

Still, Vermont law enforcement were ready to defend. Heavily-armed officers from Vermont State Police, Montpelier police and Capitol police surrounded the building all day, many with rifles. Police say they did not know of any credible threat of violence against the Statehouse, but they wanted to ensure any potential violence would be met with appropriate force.

Luckily, there wasn’t any violence to respond to. The turnout was much lower than anyone was expecting. That includes Ian, the only Trump supporter who showed up.

“I wasn’t expecting to be here alone, especially as a Canadian,” said Ian, a supporter of President Trump.

Ian says he wanted to express his support for free speech and for the president.

“A lot of people see the good he’s done. A lot of people see the good and wish he hadn’t said or done some of the things he’s done,” said Ian. “I think he’s been a good president and I just hope the next four years are equally as positive and constructive.”

The two counter protesters who stopped by said they were pleased with the low turnout.

“I think it’s great. It’s awesome. That’s what we want,” said Beylynda Jestice, who describes herself as ANTIFA.

She says she wanted to let people know violence of any kind would not be tolerated in Vermont.

“When the far-right are planning rallies and anti-fascists show up instead, the far-right often cancel and don’t show up at all and that’s the plan,” she said. “The plan is just to let them know that we’re here and it’s not gonna happen and we’re gonna make sure of that.”

Dozens of counter protesters did show up at City Hall. They gave out free food and masks.

