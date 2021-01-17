What to do Saturday, Jan. 17th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

Kicking off this Sunday with a Holiday weekend Sleigh ride. The Kingdom’s Horse Drawn Wagon and Sleigh Rides in Brownington are hosting rides this weekend.

If you intend on checking out this event, you’ll want to RSVP ahead of time to secure your spot. They mentioned that their slots are filling up quickly. Private rides are $125 for up to 6 people, they mention on their Facebook page that they can do we can do up to 15 people in a private ride. Regular rates are $15/adult and $7.50/child under 12.

To learn more about how to purchase tickets you can call or email at 802-673-8802, kingdomhorserides@gmail.com.

Another outdoor adventure that might be some good cardio is Backcountry snowshoeing for beginners. The Adirondack Mountain Club and Adirondak Loj will be hosting this event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants will be able to spend the day enjoying the winter world, and sights around the Heart lake program Center. The goal of the event is to learn about safe winter travel and some basic techniques.

With MLK Day on the horizon, the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center hosts a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance event.

This will be a free, open to the public, virtual event, starting at 3 p.m. There will be no need to register all you will have to do is click on the Livestream link.

