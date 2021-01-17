Advertisement

YCQM: Jan. 17, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me we speak with Vermont’s National Guard Adjutant General Greg Knight about the troops that are heading to Washington, DC to help with security during the inauguration. Also we speak with LouAnn Beninati, Let’s Grow Kids Director of Program Viability Strategies about the loss of over 300 home-based child care slots and what’s being done to assist home care providers in the business.

