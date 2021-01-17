BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a very busy (and mushy) day. Some spots got over a foot of heavy, wet snow. Other areas (like Burlington) only received a few inches. Today will be a much quieter day, especially since the storm is moving out faster than expected. Snow showers will be diminishing through the day, and mainly confined to the mountains. An additional 2 to 4 inches cannot be ruled out, but that will be confined to the higher elevations, especially the summits. We’ll see a few breaks of sun on Monday, with just a few mountain snow showers.

Tuesday will be a fair day, then Wednesday will have scattered snow showers. Wednesday will be the coldest day, with highs in the teens, and lows below zero. No big Arctic blasts are expected, however. The best chance for snow showers will be Thursday as a clipper comes through. An inch or so of accumulation is possible. Scattered snow showers will persist Friday, and just a few flurries Saturday. Next weekend is looking pretty cold, but nothing extreme.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.