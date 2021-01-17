BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first part of the storm brought some rain and heavy, wet snow to the region. Some spots picked up over a foot of snow, and others just a few inches. The second part will be less intense, but snow showers are likely tonight through Sunday, gradually waning during the day. An additional 3 to 6 inches accumulation is possible by Sunday evening, especially in the mountains. Total accumulation will range from 3 to 6 inches in the valleys, to 12 to 18 inches in the highest elevations.

Monday will be a quieter day, though scattered snow showers will continue. Little to no accumulation is expected, however. Tuesday will be quiet day, though colder. The coldest day will be Wednesday, with highs only in the teens, and lows below zero. Snow showers are expected that day and especially Thursday and Friday. A few inches accumulation is possible during that time, but significant snow is not expected. Flurries and cold temperatures are expected into Saturday.

Here are some unofficial snow totals so far:

Ludlow: 12.8″

East Wallingford: 12.0″

Wilmington, NY: 12.0″

Warren: 10.5″

Waterbury: 6.0″

Burlington: 2.0″

