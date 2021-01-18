A pet duck in Corinna, Maine is sporting new wheels

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - Pet parents would do anything for their furry friends.

We introduce you to a couple in Corinna who have gotten creative for their feathered ones.

“As soon as I come out they hear me and they’re just so loud, they’re like oh she’s coming, she’s got food,” says Owner April Souza.

This household is home to two quirky pets.

Wry and Mouthy, a pair of ducks.

And their owners, April and Shaun Souza in Corinna, go above and beyond your average pet parents.

Wry is named after his condition, Wry neck, causing him trouble holding his own head up.

But that didn’t stop April and Shaun from bringing him home.

“I’m not going to turn down an animal that needs help,” says Souza.

Wry also has a weight issue that puts stress on his legs, causing him to lose balance when he walks.

“He wasn’t catching himself so he’s like toppling over so I’m like I don’t know what’s going on. I was looking at ideas online and found chicken wheelchairs. So I’m like I bet I can do that with ducks,” says Souza.

So she did, out of some basic pipes, some wheels, and a converted dog harness.

“It’s kind of a physical therapy thing so until I can see that he can walk on it without having troubles. He’s definitely strengthened up just the past 3 days of using it,” says Souza.

“There you go, you’re mobile buddy,” says Souza.

And now Wry can go wherever Mouthy goes, together.

“They’re my babies, I couldn’t imagine my life without them,” says Souza.

