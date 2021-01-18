Birthday girl says no secret to long life

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s a birthday worth celebrating-- Emma Fay turned 105 today!

Granddaughter Stephanie tells us Emma grew up in Franklin County before moving to Burlington with her husband, where they spent 60 years in their home.

Emma now lives completely independently in a 55+ building in South Burlington.

She was an all-star basketball player back in the day. Now, she loves to play bingo.

If you were hoping for some tips for living a long life, we don’t have them. Emma tells us there’s no secret to living to 105!

Happy birthday from all of us at WCAX, Emma!

