Cabot Creamery seeks state permission for energy project

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABOT, Vt. (AP) - The Cabot Creamery is seeking state approval to build a biogas generator at its facility in Cabot that will generate renewable energy from a byproduct of its manufacturing process.

The creamery is asking the Public Utilities Commission for permission to install and operate a bio-digester and electric generation equipment in Cabot. The project would utilize wastewater that was used to sanitize its equipment and facilities. The water contains organic material from milk, cheese and other dairy products that could be converted into biogas that could produce both heat for Cabot’s facilities and electricity to be sold and fed into Green Mountain Power’s system.

