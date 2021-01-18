Camp gets creative to help kids during the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local chapter of a national group aims to help kids whose parents are battling cancer.

Camp Kesem at the University of Vermont was founded in 2016.

In addition to year-round programming for kids and families dealing with cancer, they usually have a free weeklong summer camp.

This year, all their programming had to go virtual due to the pandemic, but the UVM students were able to put together a “camp in a box” with games and other activities.

Camp Co-director Lauren Cozzens says it’s an amazing experience.

“I think one of our favorite things to say is it’s just so amazing you never thought that your life’s biggest role models would be children but that’s absolutely the case with Camp Kesem,” Cozzens said.

