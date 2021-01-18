Cats sweep Maine, win fifth straight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senior guard Justin Mazzulla scored a career-high 23 points as Vermont earned it second straight weekend sweep with an 88-60 win over Maine on Sunday afternoon. The Catamounts extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 7-3 on the season.

Ryan Davis added 17 points, Isaiah Powell 15 and Ben Shungu chipped in with ten as the Cats played without senior captain Stef Smith. Smith sat out the game after suffering what appeared to be a shoulder injury in the second half of Saturday’s win over the Black Bears.

Vermont shot 58% from the field, 50% (10-20) from three point range, while holding Maine to just 38% shooting on the afternoon.

UVM will travel to Hartford for a two-game series next Saturday (5pm) and Sunday (3pm).

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.