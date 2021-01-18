ECHO event aims to help teach kids about MLK, civil rights

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in a variety of ways on Monday. Our Kayla Martin went to ECHO in Burlington where they used the past to teach the leaders of tomorrow.

It has been nearly six decades since Martin Luther King Jr. gave his iconic “I have a dream speech,” where he hoped that someday we could all be equal. And even in the midst of a pandemic, our community is working toward carrying on his legacy.

After folks passed the screening questions at the front desk, they could take advantage of a free day at the museum. But it was not so much a day off as a day on to discuss civil rights.

“Such a great day with her off from school. To come here and you know, try to help celebrate and you know and her kind of understand who Martin Luther King was,” said dad Skyler Mojica.

Mojica used the event as an opportunity to discuss race with his daughter, Eisley. He uses Disney movies to help her understand.

Skyler Mojica: Do know anyone else in like movies, that have dark skin like Martin Luther King?

Eisley Mojica: Ooh, Tiana.

Skyler Mojica: Yeah.

He Is working to help his daughter understand who MLK was, and the importance of equality. He hopes her generation is the first to fully understand and embrace equality.

Nina Ridhibhinyo is the director of programs and exhibits at ECHO. She says equality for kids is really about fairness, kindness and inclusion.

“When you see those people become adults and they instill those values. Those are the types of people that are providing a service to their country and lifting up the voices of others,” Ridhibhinyo said.

And a reminder that this celebration didn’t always happen.

“I’m old enough to remember when we didn’t have this holiday,” attendee Opeyemi Parham said.

She said she worked for 17 years to make this a holiday and credits Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” song for helping us get here.

“It was written for Martin Luther King, and it was written to help us understand that he was a great man, and it would be wonderful if we had a holiday for him,” Parham said.

Fast forward to the present, Parham believes there is still work to be done but events like this one give her hope for the future.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.